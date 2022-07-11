Spot Plays July 12

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(5th) Lomy, 9-2
|(8th) Reveling, 5-1
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Fear the Deer, 3-1
|(5th) Smarmy, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Magic Pro, 4-1
|(8th) Wickosity, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Dulce Victoria, 3-1
|(6th) Pertinacious Tiz, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Breaking the Code, 9-2
|(5th) Masquerade Ball, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Call Me G Q, 5-1
|(5th) Excursion, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Cherokee Chatter, 8-1
|(8th) Adios Bobby, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(6th) All Star Justice, 6-1
|(7th) Cosmic Treasure, 7-2
Leave a Reply