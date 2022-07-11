July 11, 2022

Spot Plays July 12

July 11, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 3

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (5th) Lomy, 9-2
    (8th) Reveling, 5-1
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Fear the Deer, 3-1
    (5th) Smarmy, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Magic Pro, 4-1
    (8th) Wickosity, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Dulce Victoria, 3-1
    (6th) Pertinacious Tiz, 5-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Breaking the Code, 9-2
    (5th) Masquerade Ball, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Call Me G Q, 5-1
    (5th) Excursion, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Cherokee Chatter, 8-1
    (8th) Adios Bobby, 6-1
Thistledown   (6th) All Star Justice, 6-1
    (7th) Cosmic Treasure, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs