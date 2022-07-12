Spot Plays July 13

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(1st) Paynted, 3-1
|(2nd) Congrats Jensen, 7-2
|Canterbury
|(4th) Winter Music, 9-2
|(5th) Mrs. Beans, 7-2
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Golden Effect, 4-1
|(3rd) Payne, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Backatya, 3-1
|(4th) Baci, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Oak Hill Lg, 7-2
|(7th) Royal O’Haigain, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(6th) Go Cash Go, 4-1
|(7th) Nemo’s Fortune, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Only Reward’s, 9-2
|(6th) Royal to Be, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Suddenly Seductive, 3-1
|(6th) Muntij, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Shackle Cat, 3-1
|(2nd) Juliet’s Music, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Johnnyfrenchfri, 3-1
|(6th) Sugar Smile, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Cancan Saree, 7-2
|(5th) Stuck Up, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Dancin’ Rosie, 3-1
|(7th) Little Matilda, 3-1
