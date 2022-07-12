July 12, 2022

Spot Plays July 13

July 12, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (1st) Paynted, 3-1
(2nd) Congrats Jensen, 7-2
Canterbury (4th) Winter Music, 9-2
(5th) Mrs. Beans, 7-2
Colonial Downs (2nd) Golden Effect, 4-1
(3rd) Payne, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Backatya, 3-1
(4th) Baci, 6-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Oak Hill Lg, 7-2
(7th) Royal O’Haigain, 7-2
Finger Lakes (6th) Go Cash Go, 4-1
(7th) Nemo’s Fortune, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Only Reward’s, 9-2
(6th) Royal to Be, 3-1
Mountaineer (5th) Suddenly Seductive, 3-1
(6th) Muntij, 3-1
Parx (1st) Shackle Cat, 3-1
(2nd) Juliet’s Music, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Johnnyfrenchfri, 3-1
(6th) Sugar Smile, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Cancan Saree, 7-2
(5th) Stuck Up, 3-1
Thistledown (3rd) Dancin’ Rosie, 3-1
(7th) Little Matilda, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs