Spot Plays July 14

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (1st) Dahik, 3-1
(3rd) Liberty Blue, 7-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) She’s Xtremely Hot, 4-1
(6th) Loring Park, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Ny Beth Getsitdone, 3-1
(3rd) Talented Corinna, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Spikezone, 3-1
(5th) Sharp Sensation, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Rhythmic Ruler, 7-2
(3rd) Singsong Bird, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Amigos Guitar, 3-1
(3rd) La Cienega, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (6th) St. Paddy’s Daddy, 9-2
(7th) Ideal Breeze, 6-1
Saratoga (1st) Kershaw, 3-1
(3rd) Be Here, 3-1
Thistledown (3rd) Deacon Dougie, 3-1
(5th) Marvin’s Express, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Born Happy, 7-2
(4th) Spanish Prince, 3-1

