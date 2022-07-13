Spot Plays July 14

For Thursday
|Belterra
|(1st) Dahik, 3-1
|(3rd) Liberty Blue, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) She’s Xtremely Hot, 4-1
|(6th) Loring Park, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Ny Beth Getsitdone, 3-1
|(3rd) Talented Corinna, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Spikezone, 3-1
|(5th) Sharp Sensation, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Rhythmic Ruler, 7-2
|(3rd) Singsong Bird, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Amigos Guitar, 3-1
|(3rd) La Cienega, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(6th) St. Paddy’s Daddy, 9-2
|(7th) Ideal Breeze, 6-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Kershaw, 3-1
|(3rd) Be Here, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Deacon Dougie, 3-1
|(5th) Marvin’s Express, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Born Happy, 7-2
|(4th) Spanish Prince, 3-1
