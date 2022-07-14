July 14, 2022

Spot Plays July 15

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (1st) Carmen Ohio, 3-1
(6th) Sally Strong, 8-1
Charles Town (3rd) Cruz in the Castle, 7-2
(4th) Jungle Warrior, 4-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Fly Nightly, 3-1
(4th) Rum Runner Ready, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lady Ocean, 3-1
(5th) Journeytothemoon, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Password Protected, 7-2
(5th) Lunar Dash, 3-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Mundle of Joy, 7-2
(6th) She Dazzle, 3-1
Penn Station (1st) Jojomar, 3-1
(4th) Lime Squash, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Dark Hodges, 4-1
(8th) Prairie Wolf, 7-2
Saratoga (1st) Camp Akeela, 3-1
(5th) Al’s Prince, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Grand Gizmo, 3-1
(3rd) Cedar Valley, 6-1

