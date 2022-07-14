Spot Plays July 15

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(1st) Carmen Ohio, 3-1
|(6th) Sally Strong, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Cruz in the Castle, 7-2
|(4th) Jungle Warrior, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Fly Nightly, 3-1
|(4th) Rum Runner Ready, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Lady Ocean, 3-1
|(5th) Journeytothemoon, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Password Protected, 7-2
|(5th) Lunar Dash, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Mundle of Joy, 7-2
|(6th) She Dazzle, 3-1
|Penn Station
|(1st) Jojomar, 3-1
|(4th) Lime Squash, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Dark Hodges, 4-1
|(8th) Prairie Wolf, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(1st) Camp Akeela, 3-1
|(5th) Al’s Prince, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Grand Gizmo, 3-1
|(3rd) Cedar Valley, 6-1
