Spot Plays July 16

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(2nd) Mo More, 5-1
|(3rd) One Son of a Chief, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Nova Boy, 5-1
|(4th) Ghost Stalker, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Stormbeam, 6-1
|(5th) Better Call Mama, 5-1
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Happy Clouds, 3-1
|(4th) Fadethenoise, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Dynamic Dom, 3-1
|(6th) Vinnie Van Go, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Appalachianheights, 6-1
|(2nd) Flavian, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Wicked Jane, 4-1
|(5th) Catch the Smoke, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Damascus Gate, 4-1
|(7th) Bug a Boo, 3-1
|Sacramento
|(1st) Cyclone Slew, 3-1
|(7th) Alvaaro, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) North Pole, 3-1
|(2nd) Closing Deals, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) La Princessa Polly, 7-2
|(6th) Fearless Angel, 4-1
Leave a Reply