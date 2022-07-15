July 15, 2022

Spot Plays July 16

July 15, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (2nd) Mo More, 5-1
(3rd) One Son of a Chief, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Nova Boy, 5-1
(4th) Ghost Stalker, 4-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Stormbeam, 6-1
(5th) Better Call Mama, 5-1
Ellis Park (1st) Happy Clouds, 3-1
(4th) Fadethenoise, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Dynamic Dom, 3-1
(6th) Vinnie Van Go, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Appalachianheights, 6-1
(2nd) Flavian, 4-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Wicked Jane, 4-1
(5th) Catch the Smoke, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Damascus Gate, 4-1
(7th) Bug a Boo, 3-1
Sacramento (1st) Cyclone Slew, 3-1
(7th) Alvaaro, 4-1
Saratoga (1st) North Pole, 3-1
(2nd) Closing Deals, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) La Princessa Polly, 7-2
(6th) Fearless Angel, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs