July 16, 2022

Spot Plays July 17

July 16, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (1st) Uncle Al’s Pal, 9-2
(2nd) Miss Glorious, 3-1
Ellis Park (4th) Holy Foley, 8-1
(6th) Hey Kitten, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Krazykatkousin, 7-2
(3rd) Axthelm, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Pursuing Pace, 4-1
(2nd) Ridgepointe, 9-2
Monmouth Park (3rd) Magical Jaime, 3-1
(7th) Inappropriate, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Ambassador Jim, 3-1
(3rd) Escape Velocity, 6-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Little More Love, 3-1
(6th) Off the Roster, 4-1
Sacramento (1st) Gallant Oak, 4-1
(3rd) Officer of War, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Big Bean Christine, 5-1
(6th) Road to Success, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Chiseler, 7-2
(4th) Mt Logan, 3-1

