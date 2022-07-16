Spot Plays July 17

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(1st) Uncle Al’s Pal, 9-2
|(2nd) Miss Glorious, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(4th) Holy Foley, 8-1
|(6th) Hey Kitten, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Krazykatkousin, 7-2
|(3rd) Axthelm, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Pursuing Pace, 4-1
|(2nd) Ridgepointe, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Magical Jaime, 3-1
|(7th) Inappropriate, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Ambassador Jim, 3-1
|(3rd) Escape Velocity, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Little More Love, 3-1
|(6th) Off the Roster, 4-1
|Sacramento
|(1st) Gallant Oak, 4-1
|(3rd) Officer of War, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Big Bean Christine, 5-1
|(6th) Road to Success, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Chiseler, 7-2
|(4th) Mt Logan, 3-1
