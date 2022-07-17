Spot Plays July 18

For Monday
|Colonial Downs
|(8th) Richies Great Girl, 8-1
|(9th) Tolaga Bay, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) E Z Toll, 3-1
|(9th) Zircon, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Katie M’lady, 9-2
|(7th) Antalya, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Mayan Queen, 4-1
|(5th) Vacation Secret, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Fearless Fly, 9-2
|(7th) Radieux, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Have a Plan, 3-1
|(7th) Mystery Man, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Ole G Man, 7-2
|(2nd) Kulthum, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(4th) Hooked a Goodwin, 7-2
|(6th) Tamanrassett, 9-2
