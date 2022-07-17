July 17, 2022

Spot Plays July 18

July 17, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (8th) Richies Great Girl, 8-1
    (9th) Tolaga Bay, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) E Z Toll, 3-1
    (9th) Zircon, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Katie M’lady, 9-2
    (7th) Antalya, 7-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) Mayan Queen, 4-1
    (5th) Vacation Secret, 4-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Fearless Fly, 9-2
    (7th) Radieux, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Have a Plan, 3-1
    (7th) Mystery Man, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Ole G Man, 7-2
    (2nd) Kulthum, 7-2
Thistledown   (4th) Hooked a Goodwin, 7-2
    (6th) Tamanrassett, 9-2

