Spot Plays July 19

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Rank and File, 3-1
    (5th) Filippo, 3-1
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Moon of Love, 10-1
    (5th) Scanno, 9-2
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Dick the Bruiser, 8-1
    (8th) Catchyasoon, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Akamai, 4-1
    (7th) Pickle Feet, 5-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Fortunata Italia, 3-1
    (6th) Lugia, 4-1
Parx Racing   (8th) Alfatei, 9-2
    (9th) What’s to Blame, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Rumpole, 7-2
    (6th) Morethansoultitle, 7-2
Thistledown   (6th) Joe Brrrr, 6-1
    (8th) Maoilin, 9-2

