Spot Plays July 19

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Rank and File, 3-1
|(5th) Filippo, 3-1
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Moon of Love, 10-1
|(5th) Scanno, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Dick the Bruiser, 8-1
|(8th) Catchyasoon, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Akamai, 4-1
|(7th) Pickle Feet, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Fortunata Italia, 3-1
|(6th) Lugia, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(8th) Alfatei, 9-2
|(9th) What’s to Blame, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Rumpole, 7-2
|(6th) Morethansoultitle, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(6th) Joe Brrrr, 6-1
|(8th) Maoilin, 9-2
