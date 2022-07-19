July 19, 2022

Spot Plays July 19

July 19, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (3rd) Peacelovenkarma, 3-1
(4th) No Limitation, 7-2
Colonial Downs (1st) Harvey’s Princess, 6-1
(2nd) Pony Girl, 5-1
Delaware Park (1st) Dagda, 3-1
(5th) Lisa Marie, 8-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Buck’s Glory, 3-1
(2nd) Binding Agreement, 3-1
Finger Lakes (4th) Grey Invasion, 7-2
(6th) Preferred Outcome, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) More Approval, 9-2
(7th) Big Paper, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Mosley Natural, 9-2
(2nd) Wellman, 4-1
Parx (1st) Beautiful Gem, 4-1
(2nd) Haney Boys, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Court and Spark, 7-2
(4th) Arctica, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Yes It’s Erie, 3-1
(3rd) Blakenstein, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Gracefully Wild, 6-1
(6th) Copper Town, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Opulent, 3-1
(2jnd) Forest Chatter, 3-1

