Spot Plays July 19

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(3rd) Peacelovenkarma, 3-1
|(4th) No Limitation, 7-2
|Colonial Downs
|(1st) Harvey’s Princess, 6-1
|(2nd) Pony Girl, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Dagda, 3-1
|(5th) Lisa Marie, 8-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Buck’s Glory, 3-1
|(2nd) Binding Agreement, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Grey Invasion, 7-2
|(6th) Preferred Outcome, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) More Approval, 9-2
|(7th) Big Paper, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Mosley Natural, 9-2
|(2nd) Wellman, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) Beautiful Gem, 4-1
|(2nd) Haney Boys, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Court and Spark, 7-2
|(4th) Arctica, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Yes It’s Erie, 3-1
|(3rd) Blakenstein, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Gracefully Wild, 6-1
|(6th) Copper Town, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Opulent, 3-1
|(2jnd) Forest Chatter, 3-1
