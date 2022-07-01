Spot Plays July 2

|Belmont Park
|
|(1st) Apple Picker, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Breakwater, 4-1
|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Lolly Express, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Sailing Along, 6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Complicated Storm,
3-1
|
|
|(8th) Road Slew, 5-1
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(3rd) Easy Big Boy, 5-1
|
|
|(12th) Southern Passage,
6-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(1st) Nana’s Shoes, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Loverboy Lou, 4-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(1st) Gunnhild, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Brannigan, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(1st) Young Bull, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Lauri’s Wish, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(6th) Racing Colors, 9-2
|
|
|(10th) Make Mischief, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Love Ran Red, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) It Beast All, 6-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(4th) Disko Tribute, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Song of Fire, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|
|(4th) Pony Girl, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Coach Adams, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|
|(4th) Proof of Jazz, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Shout It Out, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(7th) Opposition, 6-1
|
|
|(10th) Hoping for a Ring,
9-2
|Woodbine
|
|(2nd) Doppler, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Plum Ali, 9-2
