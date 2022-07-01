July 1, 2022

Spot Plays July 2

July 1, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (1st) Apple Picker, 3-1
    (5th) Breakwater, 4-1
Canterbury   (4th) Lolly Express, 3-1
    (7th) Sailing Along, 6-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Complicated Storm, 3-1
    (8th) Road Slew, 5-1
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Easy Big Boy, 5-1
    (12th) Southern Passage, 6-1
Delaware Park   (1st) Nana’s Shoes, 7-2
    (8th) Loverboy Lou, 4-1
Emerald Downs   (1st) Gunnhild, 3-1
    (4th) Brannigan, 6-1
Evangeline Downs   (1st) Young Bull, 9-2
    (6th) Lauri’s Wish, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (6th) Racing Colors, 9-2
    (10th) Make Mischief, 6-1
Laurel   (1st) Love Ran Red, 5-1
    (4th) It Beast All, 6-1
Los Alamitos   (4th) Disko Tribute, 3-1
    (6th) Song of Fire, 7-2
Monmouth Park   (4th) Pony Girl, 4-1
    (8th) Coach Adams, 7-2
Pleasanton   (4th) Proof of Jazz, 9-2
    (6th) Shout It Out, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Opposition, 6-1
    (10th) Hoping for a Ring, 9-2
Woodbine   (2nd) Doppler, 4-1
    (8th) Plum Ali, 9-2

