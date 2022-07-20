Spot Plays July 21

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(4th) Lady Creative, 7-2
|(5th) Tequilas Ranger, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Greyshoft, 3-1
|(5th) Scaredy Cat, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) At the Gate, 3-1
|(3rd) Gleaming Brutality, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Ferryboat, 5-1
|(4th) Lotta Roses, 4-1
|Penn National
|(5th) Mine the Coin, 7-2
|(6th) Midnight Hauler, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Guaco, 7-2
|(3rd) Don’t Make Me Beg, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) No Burn, 3-1
|(6th) Barzini, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Half Legend, 7-2
|(6th) Cant Buy Cool, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Classic Queen, 3-1
|(4th) Cappy, 3-1
