July 20, 2022

Spot Plays July 21

July 20, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (4th) Lady Creative, 7-2
(5th) Tequilas Ranger, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Greyshoft, 3-1
(5th) Scaredy Cat, 9-2
Delaware Park (1st) At the Gate, 3-1
(3rd) Gleaming Brutality, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Ferryboat, 5-1
(4th) Lotta Roses, 4-1
Penn National (5th) Mine the Coin, 7-2
(6th) Midnight Hauler, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Guaco, 7-2
(3rd) Don’t Make Me Beg, 3-1
Saratoga (2nd) No Burn, 3-1
(6th) Barzini, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Half Legend, 7-2
(6th) Cant Buy Cool, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) Classic Queen, 3-1
(4th) Cappy, 3-1

