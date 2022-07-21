Spot Plays July 22

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(2nd) Love Twenty Six, 7-2
|(3rd) Fair and Square, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Cedar Run’s Fire, 6-1
|(3rd) Great Spirit, 9-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Conundrum, 4-1
|(2nd) Gregory’s Pride, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|(5th) Fashion Idol, 4-1
|(7th) Knicks Story, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mad Madame Mim, 5-1
|(3rd) Atthecrossroads, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Never Satisfied, 3-1
|(5th) Mokheef, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) He’s Incredible, 3-1
|(4th) Coconut Beach, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Sugar Streak, 9-2
|(3rd) Parlor, 3-1
|Sacramento
|(1st) Engee Ombee, 6-1
|(3rd) Jan Jan Can, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Hammerin Aamer, 7-2
|(5th) Chess’s Dream, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Trebuchet, 7-2
|(2nd) My Boy Christian, 8-1
