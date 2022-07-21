July 21, 2022

Spot Plays July 22

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (2nd) Love Twenty Six, 7-2
(3rd) Fair and Square, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Cedar Run’s Fire, 6-1
(3rd) Great Spirit, 9-2
Del Mar (1st) Conundrum, 4-1
(2nd) Gregory’s Pride, 4-1
Ellis Park (5th) Fashion Idol, 4-1
(7th) Knicks Story, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mad Madame Mim, 5-1
(3rd) Atthecrossroads, 7-2
Laurel Park (4th) Never Satisfied, 3-1
(5th) Mokheef, 6-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) He’s Incredible, 3-1
(4th) Coconut Beach, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Sugar Streak, 9-2
(3rd) Parlor, 3-1
Sacramento (1st) Engee Ombee, 6-1
(3rd) Jan Jan Can, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Hammerin Aamer, 7-2
(5th) Chess’s Dream, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Trebuchet, 7-2
(2nd) My Boy Christian, 8-1

