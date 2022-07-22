Spot Plays July 23

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Del Mar
|(1st) Italiano, 3-1
|(3rd) Self Isolation, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Money Code, 3-1
|(5th) Naval Officer, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(4th) Path to Success, 6-1
|(5th) Sailor’s Return, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Adios Dinero, 4-1
|(2nd) Brody’s Honor, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Ghostly Night, 3-1
|(6th) Pensively, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Regal Realm, 4-1
|(5th) Miracle Silver, 6-1
|Sacramento
|(4th) Dub Town, 8-1
|(5th) Alesha, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Breakfastatbonnies, 3-1
|(4th) Mozay, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Peace Seeker, 7-2
|(4th) Ready for the Lady, 3-1
