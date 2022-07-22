July 22, 2022

Spot Plays July 23

July 22, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Del Mar (1st) Italiano, 3-1
(3rd) Self Isolation, 6-1
Delaware Park (4th) Money Code, 3-1
(5th) Naval Officer, 7-2
Ellis Park (4th) Path to Success, 6-1
(5th) Sailor’s Return, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Adios Dinero, 4-1
(2nd) Brody’s Honor, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Ghostly Night, 3-1
(6th) Pensively, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Regal Realm, 4-1
(5th) Miracle Silver, 6-1
Sacramento (4th) Dub Town, 8-1
(5th) Alesha, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Breakfastatbonnies, 3-1
(4th) Mozay, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Peace Seeker, 7-2
(4th) Ready for the Lady, 3-1

