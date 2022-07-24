July 24, 2022

Spot Plays July 25

July 24, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   canceled due to excessive heat
     
Finger Lakes   (4th) Boy I Hope So, 7-2
    (8th) Sister Linda, 8-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Mauk’s Tuff, 6-1
    (8th) Emjay, 9-2
Parx Racing   (2nd) French Toast, 5-1
    (7th) Cash on First, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (9th) Hooked on Dreams, 3-1
    (10th) King of Anything, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Sweet Souper Sweet, 3-1
    (8th) Old Forty Five, 4-1
Thistledown   (7th) Henry the Cat, 6-1
    (8th) Mobile Meister, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs