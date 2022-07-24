Spot Plays July 25

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|canceled due to excessive heat
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Boy I Hope So, 7-2
|(8th) Sister Linda, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Mauk’s Tuff, 6-1
|(8th) Emjay, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) French Toast, 5-1
|(7th) Cash on First, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(9th) Hooked on Dreams, 3-1
|(10th) King of Anything, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Sweet Souper Sweet, 3-1
|(8th) Old Forty Five, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(7th) Henry the Cat, 6-1
|(8th) Mobile Meister, 9-2
