Spot Plays July 26

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Zawadi, 3-1
|(4th) Surrounder, 9-2
|Colonial Downs
|(5th) Barahin, 4-1
|(9th) Brightsideoflife, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Smokin Ziva, 6-1
|(6th) Empire Trolley, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Lucky Junior, 4-1
|(5th) Lady Breanna, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Big City Ralph, 3-1
|(10th) Six o’Clock Sarah, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Donald, 9-2
|(6th) Wine With a Rose, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(5th) Kiss the Red Head, 3-1
|(6th) Pricey Appeal, 8-1
