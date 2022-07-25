July 25, 2022

Spot Plays July 26

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Zawadi, 3-1
    (4th) Surrounder, 9-2
Colonial Downs   (5th) Barahin, 4-1
    (9th) Brightsideoflife, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Smokin Ziva, 6-1
    (6th) Empire Trolley, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Lucky Junior, 4-1
    (5th) Lady Breanna, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Big City Ralph, 3-1
    (10th) Six o’Clock Sarah, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Donald, 9-2
    (6th) Wine With a Rose, 8-1
Thistledown   (5th) Kiss the Red Head, 3-1
    (6th) Pricey Appeal, 8-1

