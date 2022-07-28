July 28, 2022

Spot Plays July 29

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (4th) Sassy and Bold, 7-2
(5th) Why She Dew Dat, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Heroic Deed, 3-1
(2nd) More Please, 4-1
Del Mar (1st) Cocktail Princess, 3-1
(4th) Don’t Ju Forget, 8-1
Ellis Park (2nd) McMansion, 3-1
(5th) High Neff, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) El Rosillo, 9-2
(4th) Defended, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Scintillo, 3-1
(5th) Polish Cookie, 7-2
Monmouth Park (3rd) Beauty Quist, 3-1
(5th) Shimmering Light, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Sassy Lad, 3-1
(3rd) Blame It On Honey, 7-2
Sacramento (2nd) Plaisir, 3-1
(5th) Dulce Emma, 3-1
Saratoga (2nd) Media Sensation, 3-1
(4th) Tis a Pity, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Tragically Quewick, 7-2
(3rd) Salada, 3-1

