Spot Plays July 29

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(4th) Sassy and Bold, 7-2
|(5th) Why She Dew Dat, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Heroic Deed, 3-1
|(2nd) More Please, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Cocktail Princess, 3-1
|(4th) Don’t Ju Forget, 8-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) McMansion, 3-1
|(5th) High Neff, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) El Rosillo, 9-2
|(4th) Defended, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Scintillo, 3-1
|(5th) Polish Cookie, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Beauty Quist, 3-1
|(5th) Shimmering Light, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Sassy Lad, 3-1
|(3rd) Blame It On Honey, 7-2
|Sacramento
|(2nd) Plaisir, 3-1
|(5th) Dulce Emma, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Media Sensation, 3-1
|(4th) Tis a Pity, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Tragically Quewick, 7-2
|(3rd) Salada, 3-1
Leave a Reply