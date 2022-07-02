July 2, 2022

Spot Plays July 3

July 2, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Requestforproposal, 3-1
(4th) Almanzo, 7-2
Canterbury (4th) Sarjenalli, 5-1
(6th) Grunder, 4-1
Churchill Downs (5th) The Judge and Jury, 4-1
(7th) On the Rise, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Piypa de Lynda, 3-1
(3rd) Cadet Corps, 6-1
Laurel Park (1st) How Lucky, 3-1
(2nd) In Vain, 5-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Tex Hanley, 3-1
(6th) Olympic Legend, 9-2
Monmouth Park (5th) Golden Rocket, 4-1
(6th) Lib’s Contento, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Lady Kim, 8-1
(2nd) Its Big, 4-1
Pleasanton (4th) Chula Girl, 3-1
(8th) Robie, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) My Boy Gus, 9-2
(6th) King of Anything, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Lapochka, 4-1
(5th) Conglomerate, 3-1

