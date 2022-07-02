Spot Plays July 3

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Requestforproposal, 3-1
|(4th) Almanzo, 7-2
|Canterbury
|(4th) Sarjenalli, 5-1
|(6th) Grunder, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) The Judge and Jury, 4-1
|(7th) On the Rise, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Piypa de Lynda, 3-1
|(3rd) Cadet Corps, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) How Lucky, 3-1
|(2nd) In Vain, 5-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Tex Hanley, 3-1
|(6th) Olympic Legend, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(5th) Golden Rocket, 4-1
|(6th) Lib’s Contento, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Lady Kim, 8-1
|(2nd) Its Big, 4-1
|Pleasanton
|(4th) Chula Girl, 3-1
|(8th) Robie, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) My Boy Gus, 9-2
|(6th) King of Anything, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(4th) Lapochka, 4-1
|(5th) Conglomerate, 3-1
