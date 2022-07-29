Spot Plays July 30

|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Walk Softly, 10-1
|
|
|(8th) Second Grace, 8-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) I B Nasty, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Per Diem, 9-2
|Del Mar
|
|(5th) Mo Them Down, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) South Coast Route,
8-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(3rd) Blinkster, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Paper Mansion, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|
|(2nd) Top Note, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Missed Opportunity,
6-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(2nd) Mamacallmeboo, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Mileys Bluecat, 8-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(4th) War Song, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Charlie Sky, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Birdnote, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Benefactor, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(3rd) Maximum Impact, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Spun Glass, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(5th) Bart’s Dream, 5-1
|
|
|(11th) Teewinot Pass, 10-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(4th) Point of Impact, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Darlene Strong, 7-2
|Sacramento
|
|(1st) Bossy Soul, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Medal Ice, 4-1
|Saratoga
|
|(5th) Flying Emperor, 10-1
|
|
|(11th) Quiet Out East, 10-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Halfinthewrapper, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Bella Nina, 3-1
