July 29, 2022

Spot Plays July 30

July 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (4th) Walk Softly, 10-1
    (8th) Second Grace, 8-1
Charles Town   (3rd) I B Nasty, 3-1
    (8th) Per Diem, 9-2
Del Mar   (5th) Mo Them Down, 6-1
    (6th) South Coast Route, 8-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Blinkster, 6-1
    (4th) Paper Mansion, 7-2
Ellis Park   (2nd) Top Note, 4-1
    (6th) Missed Opportunity, 6-1
Emerald Downs   (2nd) Mamacallmeboo, 3-1
    (7th) Mileys Bluecat, 8-1
Evangeline Downs   (4th) War Song, 6-1
    (8th) Charlie Sky, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Birdnote, 3-1
    (7th) Benefactor, 6-1
Laurel   (3rd) Maximum Impact, 9-2
    (6th) Spun Glass, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (5th) Bart’s Dream, 5-1
    (11th) Teewinot Pass, 10-1
Prairie Meadows   (4th) Point of Impact, 7-2
    (6th) Darlene Strong, 7-2
Sacramento   (1st) Bossy Soul, 3-1
    (5th) Medal Ice, 4-1
Saratoga   (5th) Flying Emperor, 10-1
    (11th) Quiet Out East, 10-1
Woodbine   (4th) Halfinthewrapper, 3-1
    (7th) Bella Nina, 3-1

