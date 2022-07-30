Spot Plays July 31

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(5th) Mongol Altai, 5-1
|(7th) Golden Gopher, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(4th) Whiskey Blue, 8-1
|(5th) Lookintogeteven, 6-1
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Southern Sense, 9-2
|(2nd) Chiquita Mosca, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Tempora, 4-1
|(6th) Jazzy T, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Prince of Caps, 6-1
|(2nd) Fun Lovin Criminal, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Arcadia Calls, 9-2
|(2nd) Sue B Dooo, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Star Rider, 9-2
|(2nd) Its Big, 3-1
|Sacramento
|(3rd) June Gloom, 3-1
|(6th) Governor Arthur, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Dawnland, 7-2
|(4th) Street Tsar, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Love the Game, 7-2
|(5th) Battle of Yorktown, 6-1
Leave a Reply