Spot Plays July 4

|Belmont Park
|
|(2nd) Bronx Bomber, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Subsidize, 7-2
|Canterbury
|
|(2nd) Happy Happy Happy,
7-2
|
|
|(8th) Silver Dash, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(2nd) Just Like Magic, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Just Call Ray, 8-1
|Finger
Lakes
|
|(4th) Stimulus Check, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) No Chalk, 4-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(2nd) Vivid Exposure, 10-1
|
|
|(8th) Allaboutjustice, 4-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Holy Synchronicity,
6-1
|
|
|(7th) Dixie Drawl, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(5th) Rock the Bourbon, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Classy Mademoiselle,
4-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(2nd) Empire G, 6-1
|
|
|(3rd) Sunshine Charlie,
10-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(2nd) Don’t Recall, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Ego Man, 3-1
|Pleasanton
|
|(5th) Bold Article, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Slight Approval, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(5th) A Girl Like Me, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) God’s Pick, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(3rd) Samay, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Happy Bee, 7-2
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Current Cause, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) La Rosa, 7-2
Leave a Reply