July 3, 2022

Spot Plays July 4

July 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (2nd) Bronx Bomber, 3-1
    (6th) Subsidize, 7-2
Canterbury   (2nd) Happy Happy Happy, 7-2
    (8th) Silver Dash, 4-1
Churchill Downs   (2nd) Just Like Magic, 5-1
    (9th) Just Call Ray, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Stimulus Check, 7-2
    (8th) No Chalk, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) Vivid Exposure, 10-1
    (8th) Allaboutjustice, 4-1
Laurel   (1st) Holy Synchronicity, 6-1
    (7th) Dixie Drawl, 3-1
Los Alamitos   (5th) Rock the Bourbon, 8-1
    (8th) Classy Mademoiselle, 4-1
Monmouth Park   (2nd) Empire G, 6-1
    (3rd) Sunshine Charlie, 10-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Don’t Recall, 6-1
    (7th) Ego Man, 3-1
Pleasanton   (5th) Bold Article, 4-1
    (7th) Slight Approval, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) A Girl Like Me, 3-1
    (6th) God’s Pick, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Samay, 7-2
    (4th) Happy Bee, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Current Cause, 3-1
    (5th) La Rosa, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs