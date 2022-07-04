July 4, 2022

Spot Plays July 5

July 4, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) What a Rumor, 7-2
    (6th) Clever Tale, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Dr. Marbooz, 6-1
    (7th) Sabreen, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Baytown Jagger, 8-1
    (6th) Haloo, 9-2
Mountaineer   (3rd) Got Any, 9-2
    (5th) Lady Valentina, 7-2
Parx Racing   (1st) Nimble Beast, 5-1
    (4th) Monster Rising, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) All for Show, 6-1
    (8th) Cooper’s Crescent, 3-1
Thistledown   (4th) Fabulous Crown, 7-2
    (5th) Swindle, 3-1

