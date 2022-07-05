July 5, 2022

Spot Plays July 6

July 5, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (2nd) Sweet Spin, 3-1
(6th) Early Bloomer, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Mama G’s Wish, 7-2
(3rd) Two Step Dance, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Jackie Flash, 7-2
(5th) Wise Guy, 3-1
Finger Lakes (1st) Tapit Happy John, 4-1
(6th) Eudaimonia, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) C R’s Girl, 3-1
(5th) Firewater Jake, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Coral Legacy, 3-1
(5th) My Back Pages, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Bird Traffic, 3-1
(3rd) Studio B, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Zero Gravity, 4-1
(5th) Honorable, 9-2
Thistledown (5th) Kole Man Can, 8-1
(7th) Team Hucky, 7-2

