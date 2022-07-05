Spot Plays July 6

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(2nd) Sweet Spin, 3-1
|(6th) Early Bloomer, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Mama G’s Wish, 7-2
|(3rd) Two Step Dance, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Jackie Flash, 7-2
|(5th) Wise Guy, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Tapit Happy John, 4-1
|(6th) Eudaimonia, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) C R’s Girl, 3-1
|(5th) Firewater Jake, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Coral Legacy, 3-1
|(5th) My Back Pages, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Bird Traffic, 3-1
|(3rd) Studio B, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Zero Gravity, 4-1
|(5th) Honorable, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(5th) Kole Man Can, 8-1
|(7th) Team Hucky, 7-2
