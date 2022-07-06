July 6, 2022

Spot Plays July 7

July 6, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (3rd) Liquid Louie, 9-2
(6th) Cornice Traverse, 7-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) Epic Dream, 3-1
(4th) Runaway Harry, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Jack the Ripper, 7-2
(5th) Holiday Avenue, 5-1
Delaware Park (5th) World Gone Wild, 8-1
(6th) Thundershook, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Nodah, 3-1
(3rd) Blazing Charm, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Barstow, 3-1
(4th) Aaron’s Conquest, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Against the Odds, 9-2
(6th) Morgans Melody, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) He Is Ready, 4-1
(5th) Runaway Breeze, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Frankie Barone, 3-1
(2nd) Brownie, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Practical Gizmo, 9-2
(4th) Create Again, 3-1

