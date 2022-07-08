Spot Plays July 9

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Bustin Up, 9-2
|(2nd) Trappezoid, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Name Rejected, 7-2
|(5th) Sierra Hotel, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Morgan County, 8-1
|(6th) Auts Revolution, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Bad to the Bones, 3-1
|(6th) Luck Money, 6-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) M M M My Sharoana, 4-1
|(3rd) Fieldstone, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Rain, 7-2
|(6th) War On Truth, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Rad Paisley, 9-2
|(6th) Point Well Taken, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) King Rob, 3-1
|(4th) Today Matters, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Her Name Is Lola, 3-1
|(3rd) Savvy Layla, 7-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Outline, 4-1
|(4th) Jalebi Baby, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|(5th) Lochmara, 7-2
|(6th) One Broad Street, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Toddchero, 6-1
|(7th) Falconet, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Green Gables, 3-1
|(6th) Exit Stage Right, 6-1
