July 9, 2022

Spot Plays July 9

July 8, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Bustin Up, 9-2
(2nd) Trappezoid, 3-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Name Rejected, 7-2
(5th) Sierra Hotel, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Morgan County, 8-1
(6th) Auts Revolution, 3-1
Delaware Park (4th) Bad to the Bones, 3-1
(6th) Luck Money, 6-1
Ellis Park (2nd) M M M My Sharoana, 4-1
(3rd) Fieldstone, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Rain, 7-2
(6th) War On Truth, 3-1
Laurel Park (5th) Rad Paisley, 9-2
(6th) Point Well Taken, 3-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) King Rob, 3-1
(4th) Today Matters, 7-2
Monmouth Park (1st) Her Name Is Lola, 3-1
(3rd) Savvy Layla, 7-2
Parx (3rd) Outline, 4-1
(4th) Jalebi Baby, 7-2
Pleasanton (5th) Lochmara, 7-2
(6th) One Broad Street, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Toddchero, 6-1
(7th) Falconet, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Green Gables, 3-1
(6th) Exit Stage Right, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs