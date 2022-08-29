BC Juvenile Turf prospects clash in With Anticipation

With Anticipation S. (G3) — Race 9 (5:39 p.m. ET)

The $175,000 With Anticipation S. (G3), the signature turf event for juveniles during the Saratoga meet, could have as many as 10 starters when the 1 1/16-mile race is renewed Wednesday.

The betting market figures to be wide open with all runners exiting maiden wins or attempting to rebound off of lackluster stakes debuts. In the former category are contenders like Battle of Normandy, a son of first-crop sire City of Light who won on debut by 2 1/4 lengths for Shug McGaughey over the course and distance. Another is Our Dream Rye’d, who made up 14 lengths after a slow start to win in late July in his turf debut second out.

“We had no grass at Churchill, so I just used the race to get a good education in him, get him running, get him started and get him moving,” trainer Ian Wilkes said of Our Dream Rye’d. “He’s trained even better now for this next race and he’s improved, but he’s going to have to because you’re running against winners now. His only bad habit is he’s got to break a little better.”

A well-beaten third in the Sanford (G3) last time, Andthewinneris should appreciate the return to turf on Wednesday. The Wayne Catalano-trained son of Oscar Performance won at first asking by two lengths over the grass at Keeneland at April going 5 1/2 furlongs. Another son of Oscar Performance in the field is Lachaise, a New York-bred who is a half-brother to three turf stakes winners. He beat state-bred maidens by 1 1/4 lengths first out Aug. 4.

Quincy Cafe, a Mendelssohn half-brother to Test (G1) winner Chi Town Lady, tries turf for the first time in the With Anticipation after being elevated to first via disqualification in a Laurel maiden last out.

The With Anticipation often yields major contenders for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1). Fire At Will, in 2020, is the most recent horse to win both races.