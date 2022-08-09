August 9, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Aug. 1-7

Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/1-8/7) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Award Nominated 4C 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/4 90
Jades Gelly 5M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/3 89
Shoot Themessenger 3G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 8/6 89
Windcracker 4G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 8/6 89
Izzybella 5M 1m (ft) DEL 8/3 83
Fast Intentions 5M 1m (ft) DEL 8/4 79
Car Lady 5M 1m (ft) DEL 8/6 74
Ruthenian 3G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 8/6 70
Conduttore 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 8/6 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/1-8/7) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Ghost Maiden 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/6 87
Ridgepointe 3C 6f (ft) DEL 8/3 84
Saponara 4G 6f (ft) DEL 8/3 81
The Right Path 6G 6f (ft) DEL 8/4 81
Sutton Valley 4G 6f (ft) DEL 8/4 77
Show’em Who’s Boss 3F 6f (ft) DEL 8/4 76
Wheresthepassion 3G 6f (ft) DEL 8/3 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/1-8/7) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Imperial King 4G a5f (gd) DEL 8/3 90
Afandi 5M a5f (fm) DEL 8/4 84
Gunslinger (IRE) 6G a1 1/16m (gd) DEL 8/6 82
Glossamer 5M a1 1/16m (fm) DEL 8/4 70
Unorthodox 4G a1 1/16m (gd) DEL 8/6 69
Lying Jeff 3G a7 1/2f (gd) DEL 8/3 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/1-8/7) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Coal Mine 2F 5f (ft) DEL 8/4 78
Minister for Magic 2C 6f (ft) DEL 8/3 71

