Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Aug. 1-7

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Award Nominated
|4C
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|90
|Jades Gelly
|5M
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|89
|Shoot Themessenger
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 8/6
|89
|Windcracker
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 8/6
|89
|Izzybella
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|83
|Fast Intentions
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|79
|Car Lady
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 8/6
|74
|Ruthenian
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 8/6
|70
|Conduttore
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 8/6
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Ghost Maiden
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 8/6
|87
|Ridgepointe
|3C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|84
|Saponara
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|81
|The Right Path
|6G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|81
|Sutton Valley
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|77
|Show’em Who’s Boss
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|76
|Wheresthepassion
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|72
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Imperial King
|4G
|a5f (gd)
|DEL 8/3
|90
|Afandi
|5M
|a5f (fm)
|DEL 8/4
|84
|Gunslinger (IRE)
|6G
|a1 1/16m (gd)
|DEL 8/6
|82
|Glossamer
|5M
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 8/4
|70
|Unorthodox
|4G
|a1 1/16m (gd)
|DEL 8/6
|69
|Lying Jeff
|3G
|a7 1/2f (gd)
|DEL 8/3
|68
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Coal Mine
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 8/4
|78
|Minister for Magic
|2C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 8/3
|71
Leave a Reply