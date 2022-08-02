August 2, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 25-31

August 2, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Speed by Circuit Reports 0

DELAWARE
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/25-7/31) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Vicarage 5G 1m (ft) DEL 7/28 83
Mission Key 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/28 81
Heffner 3G 1m (ft) DEL 7/30 79
Illustrious 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/28 75
Dixieland Dancer 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/27 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/25-7/31) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Juror Number Four 4F 6f (ft) DEL 7/30 91
Legal Deal 5G 6f (ft) DEL 7/27 91
Berks 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/27 88
A Real Jewel 4F 6f (ft) DEL 7/27 87
Fast Cash 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/30 86
Always Talking 5M 6f (ft) DEL 7/30 79
Ms. Malevolence 5M 6f (ft) DEL 7/28 79
Jeezum Jim 9G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/30 72
Any Minute 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/30 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/25-7/31) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
American d’Oro 4G a1 1/16m (fm) DEL 7/27 87
Paper Mansion 3F a5f (fm) DEL 7/30 87
Proper Manners 6M a5f (fm) DEL 7/28 86
Corinna 3F a1 1/16m (fm) DEL 7/28 75
Cashing Big Checks 3F a7 1/2f (fm) DEL 7/27 74
Karen’s Catita 4F a1m 70y (fm) DEL 7/27 73
The Zip Factor 4G a1m 70y (fm) DEL 7/28 69
Hachure 4G a1 1/16m (fm) DEL 7/30 64
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/25-7/31) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Cold Feet 2C 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/27 81
Penny Polka 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/28 67

