Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 25-31

DELAWARE
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/25-7/31) – 3&up Dirt Routes
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Vicarage
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/28
|83
|Mission Key
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/28
|81
|Heffner
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|79
|Illustrious
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/28
|75
|Dixieland Dancer
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/25-7/31) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Juror Number Four
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|91
|Legal Deal
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|91
|Berks
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|88
|A Real Jewel
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/27
|87
|Fast Cash
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|86
|Always Talking
|5M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|79
|Ms. Malevolence
|5M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/28
|79
|Jeezum Jim
|9G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|72
|Any Minute
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/30
|69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/25-7/31) – 3&up Turf
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|American d’Oro
|4G
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 7/27
|87
|Paper Mansion
|3F
|a5f (fm)
|DEL 7/30
|87
|Proper Manners
|6M
|a5f (fm)
|DEL 7/28
|86
|Corinna
|3F
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 7/28
|75
|Cashing Big Checks
|3F
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 7/27
|74
|Karen’s Catita
|4F
|a1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 7/27
|73
|The Zip Factor
|4G
|a1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 7/28
|69
|Hachure
|4G
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 7/30
|64