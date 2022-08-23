Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Aug. 15-21

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Leader of the Band
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SAR 8/19
|Summer Colony S.
|101
|Infinite Patience
|5M
|1m (ft)
|CTM 8/20
|Northlands Distaff H.
|97
|Rated R Superstar
|9G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|RP 8/19
|Governor’s Cup S.
|97
|Informative
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|MTH 8/20
|Philip H. Iselin S.
|93
|At Attention
|5G
|1m (ft)
|CTM 8/20
|Century Mile H.
|92
|La Castiglione
|4F
|1m (ft)
|AZD 8/15
|Arizona Downs Distaff S.
|85
|Gone and Forgotten
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|FL 8/15
|Jack Betta Be Rite S.
|83
|Koa Cat
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|ELY 8/20
|Norm Goeringer Memorial S.
|74
|Seven Points
|5M
|1m (ft)
|AZD 8/20
|Uh Oh Bango S.
|74
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Jalen Journey
|7R
|6f (ft)
|CNL 8/16
|Chesapeake S.
|99
|Dollarization
|4G
|6f (ft)
|PEN 8/19
|Fabulous Strike S.
|97
|Collusionist
|6G
|7f (ft)
|ARP 8/21
|Front Range S.
|94
|Boo Boo Kitty
|3F
|6f (ft)
|PID 8/15
|Satin and Lace S.
|90
|Outside the Law
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|AZD 8/20
|Yvonne Kunz S.
|89
|Deco Strong
|5M
|6f (ft)
|PEN 8/19
|Penn Ladies Dash S.
|88
|Fille d’Esprit
|6M
|7f (ft)
|CNL 8/16
|Seeking the Pearl S.
|88
|Hazelbrook
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|WO 8/21
|Sweet Briar Too S.
|87
|Ramblin’ Man
|7G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|AZD 8/20
|Whiskey Row S.
|87
|No Pasa Nada
|6G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|ALB 8/21
|Casey Darnell S.
|83
|Doc Ross
|8G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|GPR 8/21
|A.C.T.R.A. Alberta Bred S.
|75
|McGoldie
|7M
|7f (ft)
|ELY 8/20
|Fillies and Mares S.
|66
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Fev Rover (IRE)
|4F
|a1 1/8m (fm)
|WO 8/21
|Canadian S. Presented by the Japan Racing Associat
|104
|Filo Di Arianna (BRZ)
|6H
|1m (fm)
|WO 8/21
|King Edward S.
|99
|Didia (ARG)
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|CNL 8/16
|Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Old Nelson S.
|95
|Caravel
|5M
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SAR 8/20
|Smart N Fancy S.
|93
|King Vega (GB)
|4G
|1 1/8m (fm)
|CNL 8/16
|Buckland S.
|92
|Midnight Hauler
|6G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|PEN 8/19
|Lebanon Valley S.
|92
|Sister Otoole
|5M
|1 3/8m (fm)
|DMR 8/19
|CTT and TOC S.
|92
|Warrens Candy Girl
|4F
|1m (fm)
|DMR 8/21
|Solana Beach S.
|90
|My Thoughts
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|PEN 8/19
|Fort Indiantown Gap S.
|87
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Vedareo
|2F
|1m (ft)
|MTH 8/21
|Sorority S.
|87
|Showgirl Lynne B
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 8/20
|Sharp Susan S.
|76
|Arizona Andrew
|2G
|5f (ft)
|AZD 8/20
|Las Vegas Ranch S.
|75
|Cuban Cobra
|2C
|6f (ft)
|CTM 8/19
|Canadian Juvenile S.
|74
|Big Hug
|2F
|6f (ft)
|CTM 8/19
|Princess Margaret S.
|67
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Nest
|3F
|1 1/4m (ft)
|SAR 8/20
|Alabama S.
|104
|Spendarella
|3F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|DMR 8/20
|Del Mar Oaks
|103
|Moira
|3F
|1 1/4m (ft)
|WO 8/21
|Queen’s Plate S.
|101
|Rattle N Roll
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|FAN 8/20
|St. Louis Derby Presented by FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
|100
|Golden Rocket
|3F
|1m (fm)
|SAR 8/18
|New York Stallion Series S.
|95
|Haughty
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|SAR 8/20
|Lake Placid S.
|93
|Great Escape
|3C
|1 1/4m (ft)
|CTM 8/20
|Canadian Derby
|91
|Tone It Up
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|CTM 8/20
|Century Casino Oaks
|86
|Silverbullitbadger
|3G
|6f (ft)
|AZD 8/20
|Coyote Springs S.
|84
|Dakota Gold
|3C
|1m (fm)
|SAR 8/17
|New York Stallion Series S.
|82
