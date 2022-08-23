August 23, 2022

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Aug. 15-21

August 23, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/15-8/21) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Leader of the Band 4F 1 1/8m (ft) SAR 8/19 Summer Colony S. 101
Infinite Patience 5M 1m (ft) CTM 8/20 Northlands Distaff H. 97
Rated R Superstar 9G 1 1/8m (ft) RP 8/19 Governor’s Cup S. 97
Informative 5H 1 1/16m (ft) MTH 8/20 Philip H. Iselin S. 93
At Attention 5G 1m (ft) CTM 8/20 Century Mile H. 92
La Castiglione 4F 1m (ft) AZD 8/15 Arizona Downs Distaff S. 85
Gone and Forgotten 4F 1 1/16m (ft) FL 8/15 Jack Betta Be Rite S. 83
Koa Cat 6G 1m 70y (ft) ELY 8/20 Norm Goeringer Memorial S. 74
Seven Points 5M 1m (ft) AZD 8/20 Uh Oh Bango S. 74
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/15-8/21) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Jalen Journey 7R 6f (ft) CNL 8/16 Chesapeake S. 99
Dollarization 4G 6f (ft) PEN 8/19 Fabulous Strike S. 97
Collusionist 6G 7f (ft) ARP 8/21 Front Range S. 94
Boo Boo Kitty 3F 6f (ft) PID 8/15 Satin and Lace S. 90
Outside the Law 5M 5 1/2f (ft) AZD 8/20 Yvonne Kunz S. 89
Deco Strong 5M 6f (ft) PEN 8/19 Penn Ladies Dash S. 88
Fille d’Esprit 6M 7f (ft) CNL 8/16 Seeking the Pearl S. 88
Hazelbrook 4F 6 1/2f (ft) WO 8/21 Sweet Briar Too S. 87
Ramblin’ Man 7G 5 1/2f (ft) AZD 8/20 Whiskey Row S. 87
No Pasa Nada 6G 5 1/2f (ft) ALB 8/21 Casey Darnell S. 83
Doc Ross 8G 6 1/2f (ft) GPR 8/21 A.C.T.R.A. Alberta Bred S. 75
McGoldie 7M 7f (ft) ELY 8/20 Fillies and Mares S. 66
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/15-8/21) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Fev Rover (IRE) 4F a1 1/8m (fm) WO 8/21 Canadian S. Presented by the Japan Racing Associat 104
Filo Di Arianna (BRZ) 6H 1m (fm) WO 8/21 King Edward S. 99
Didia (ARG) 4F 1 1/16m (fm) CNL 8/16 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Old Nelson S. 95
Caravel 5M 5 1/2f (fm) SAR 8/20 Smart N Fancy S. 93
King Vega (GB) 4G 1 1/8m (fm) CNL 8/16 Buckland S. 92
Midnight Hauler 6G 1 1/16m (fm) PEN 8/19 Lebanon Valley S. 92
Sister Otoole 5M 1 3/8m (fm) DMR 8/19 CTT and TOC S. 92
Warrens Candy Girl 4F 1m (fm) DMR 8/21 Solana Beach S. 90
My Thoughts 3F 1 1/16m (fm) PEN 8/19 Fort Indiantown Gap S. 87
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/15-8/21) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Vedareo 2F 1m (ft) MTH 8/21 Sorority S. 87
Showgirl Lynne B 2F 5 1/2f (ft) GP 8/20 Sharp Susan S. 76
Arizona Andrew 2G 5f (ft) AZD 8/20 Las Vegas Ranch S. 75
Cuban Cobra 2C 6f (ft) CTM 8/19 Canadian Juvenile S. 74
Big Hug 2F 6f (ft) CTM 8/19 Princess Margaret S. 67
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/15-8/21) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Nest 3F 1 1/4m (ft) SAR 8/20 Alabama S. 104
Spendarella 3F 1 1/8m (fm) DMR 8/20 Del Mar Oaks 103
Moira 3F 1 1/4m (ft) WO 8/21 Queen’s Plate S. 101
Rattle N Roll 3C 1 1/16m (ft) FAN 8/20 St. Louis Derby Presented by FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 100
Golden Rocket 3F 1m (fm) SAR 8/18 New York Stallion Series S. 95
Haughty 3F 1 1/16m (fm) SAR 8/20 Lake Placid S. 93
Great Escape 3C 1 1/4m (ft) CTM 8/20 Canadian Derby 91
Tone It Up 3F 1 1/8m (ft) CTM 8/20 Century Casino Oaks 86
Silverbullitbadger 3G 6f (ft) AZD 8/20 Coyote Springs S. 84
Dakota Gold 3C 1m (fm) SAR 8/17 New York Stallion Series S. 82

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs