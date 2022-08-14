Going Global dominates Yellow Ribbon; Vegas Magic surprises in Sorrento

Returning to the site of her greatest victory, Going Global had no difficulty cruising to a three-length victory in Saturday’s $251,000 Yellow Ribbon H. (G2) at Del Mar.

The 2021 Del Mar Oaks (G1) winner was favored at 7-10 to take down half a dozen rivals in the 1 1/16-mile turf test, and she didn’t disappoint. Reserved in midfield through fractions of :23.88, :48.16, and 1:12.13 set by 34-1 longshot Javanica, Going Global rallied readily when called upon by jockey Umberto Rispoli, unfurling a fleet finish to sweep past the leaders and win going away.

Showcasing the strong acceleration that has carried her to seven graded stakes wins, Going Global sprinted the fourth quarter-mile in under :23 and the final sixteenth in :05.84 to stop the timer in 1:41.18. Avenue de France rallied for second place, while Javanica held for third over Burgoo Alley, Rocking Redhead, Flippant, and Park Avenue.

“When your ride one like her, you’re feeling very well,” Rispoli told Del Mar. “I was excited to ride her today. When we came out of the turn, she gave me another gear. Then it was all over. She did it; I didn’t do a thing.”

Winning trainer Phil D’Amato indicated the Sept. 10 John C. Mabee S. (G2) would be next on the agenda for Going Global, a four-year-old daughter of Mehmas who races for the partnership of CYBT, Michael Dubb, Saul Gevertz, Michael Nentwig, and Ray Pagano.

In contrast to the widely expected outcome in the Yellow Ribbon, the $200,500 Sorrento S. (G2) later in the afternoon produced a significant upset. Runaway Los Alamitos debut winner Procrastination was favored at 7-10 to claim top honors, but after carving out splits of :22.43, :45.43, and :58.29, she was run down in the final furlong by 14-1 longshot Vegas Magic.

Unlike some longshot winners, Vegas Magic brought an accomplished resume to her graded stakes debut. She won her first start in comfortable fashion at Santa Anita before rallying to a narrow victory in the Everett Nevin S. at Pleasanton.

Vegas Magic’s stretch kick proved effective again in the six-furlong Sorrento as she surged from midpack in a six-horse field to prevail by 1 1/4 lengths in 1:11.46. Procrastination held for second place by a clear margin, followed by Dazzlingdominika, Satin Doll, Classymademoiselle, and Absolutely Zero.

Abel Cedillo rode Vegas Magic for Doug O’Neill, who trains the two-year-old daughter of Good Magic on behalf of owners Omar Aldabbagh, Todd Cady, and Ty Leatherman.

“I got a perfect trip. Soon as I broke with her she took me there and when I got to the stretch, when she switched leads, she just kept going,” said Cedillo. “In the last eighth I’m like: ‘Oh, I’m going to get that.’ I would love to see her at one mile next time; she’d be tough.”

Racing continues on Sunday at Del Mar with the Best Pal S. (G3) for juveniles serving as the feature event.