Informative defeats Highly Motivated in Iselin

#6 Informative ridden by Jockey Dexter Haddock won the $250,000 Grade III Philip H. Iselin Stakes at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, NJ on Saturday August 20,2022. Photo By Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO

Winless since a 79-1 upset in the 2021 Salvator Mile (G3) at Monmouth, Informative sprung a 14.40-1 surprise in Saturday’s $250,000 Philip H. Iselin (G3), outfinishing even-money favorite Highly Motivated at the seaside Jersey oval.

Uriah St. Lewis trains the five-year-old horse for Trin-Brook Stables, and regular rider Dexter Haddock was up. Third in the July 23 Monmouth Cup (G3), Informative cut back to 1 1/16 miles and stopped the teletimer in 1:44.22.

The Kentucky-bred son of Bodemeister clearly relishes Monmouth, winning 2-of-3 starts and logging a 32-2-3-2 career record at other tracks, and Informative has now earned more than $525,000.

Informative stalked the pace a wide fifth, within a couple of frontrunners Forza Di Oro and Sagamore Mischief, who established a moderate early tempo in :24.07 and :47.47. Highly Motivated raced to the inside of Informative and the duo advanced toward the front on the far turn.

Highly Motivated entered the stretch clinging to a short lead, but Informative still had more to offer on the outside, determinedly sticking a head in front inside the sixteenth pole and edging away to a 1 1/2-length decision.

Informative was bred by Rose Hill Farm and John Trumbulovic.

Highly Motivated, who was exiting a convincing triumph in the Monmouth Cup, had a two-race win snapped, finishing nearly two lengths clear of Promise Keeper in third. Riden With Biden, Sagamore Mischief, and Forza Di Oro completed the order.

