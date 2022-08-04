McKulick, With The Moonlight head Saratoga Oaks; six set for Adirondack

Saratoga Oaks Invitational (G3) – Race 7 (4:29 p.m. ET)

McKulick and With The Moonlight, the top two finishers from the July 9 Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1), renew their rivalry in Sunday’s $700,000 Saratoga Oaks Invitational (G3). They highlight six sophomore fillies in the 1 3/16-mile turf affair.

Following runner-up efforts to start the year in the Edgewood (G2) and Regret (G2), McKulick registered her first stakes triumph when rallying to a 1 3/4-length decision in the Belmont Oaks. Chad Brown trains the English-bred daughter of Frankel, and Irad Ortiz Jr. rides.

With The Moonlight earned her initial stakes tally at Newmarket three starts back, and following an unplaced showing in the Epsom Oaks (G1), the Irish-bred daughter of Frankel wound up second in her U.S. debut, weakening late in the Belmont Oaks after setting most of the pace. The Charles Appleby trainee will be reunited with William Buick.

Walkathon, who stretched her win streak to three when capturing the June 4 Regret last out, will look to strike from just off the pace for Ian Wilkes and Julien Leparoux. Edgewood winner New Year’s Eve will try to rebound after an eight in the Belmont Oaks. Tyler Gaffalione has the call for Brendan Walsh.

A pair of Brown runners, last-out maiden winner Contemporary Art and Wild Applause S. runner-up Oakhurst, complete the field.

Adirondack (G3) – Race 4 (2:49 p.m. ET)

A pair of impressive maiden winners at Churchill Downs, Naughty Gal and Promise of Hope, are contenders in the $200,000 Adirondack (G3) for two-year-old fillies earlier on the card. There no standout among six contestants in the 6 1/2-furlong event.

Naughty Gal won by 9 1/4 lengths when making her second career start in a July 4 maiden special weight, netting a field-best 89 Brisnet Speed rating, and Luis Saez will pick up the mount on the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Into Mischief filly. Promise of Hope rolled to a 3 1/2-length, frontrunning decision when making her debut for Tom Amoss on July 1. Jose Ortiz takes over the reins on the daughter of Ghostzapper.

Schuylerville (G3) third Janis Joplin and Debutante S. runner-up Sabra Tuff merit respect. Damaso exits a third in the July 16 My Dear S. at Woodbine, and Belmont debut winner Apple Picker rounds out the lineup.