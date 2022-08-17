Nest faces six in Alabama; With the Moonlight wheels back for Lake Placid

A brilliant 12 1/4-length winner of the July 23 Coaching Club American Oaks (G1), Nest will seek to add the $600,000 Alabama (G1) to her laurels on Saturday. The 1 1/4-mile test is one of two graded events for three-year-old fillies at Saratoga.

Alabama (G1) – Race 10 (5:35 p.m. ET)

Nest recorded her second Grade 1 triumph, and fourth overall stakes win, when capturing the 1 1/8-mile CCA Oaks last out, and the added ground should prove no obstacle given her runner-up finish against males in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont S. (G1) two back.

By Curlin and out of the stakes-winning A.P. Indy mare Maren Ravenwood, Nest should be forwardly placed from the start with regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr. Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, a three-time Alabama winner including last year’s edition with Malathaat, trains the classy bay filly.

Secret Oath led the three-year-old filly division following her two-length win over Nest in the Kentucky Oaks (G1), but the chestnut filly dropped behind her rival when finishing a non-threatening second in the CCA Oaks.

Fourth in the Preakness (G1) two back, Secret Oath was taken out her best running style when racing close to the pace last time, and the daughter of Arrogate is eligible to receive a better trip with Luis Saez on Saturday. D. Wayne Lukas, winner of the 1984 Alabama with Life’s Magic and 1989 edition with Open Mind, will saddle the late runner.

Gerrymander figures to show speed from her inside post following an encouraging three-length win in the June 25 Mother Goose (G2) at Belmont Park, registering a career-best 104 Brisnet Speed rating for her first graded victory. Joel Rosario rides for Chad Brown. Other runners include Grade 3 winner Nostalgic, third in the CCA Oaks; multiple Grade 2 runner-up Goddess of Fire; and last-out Churchill allowance scorer Skratch Kat.

Lake Placid (G2) – Race 8 (4:26 p.m. ET)

With the Moonlight, a 1 3/4-length winner of the Aug. 7 Saratoga Oaks Invitational (G3), will come back off a 13-day rest in the $200,000 Lake Placid (G2). Runner-up in the Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1) two back, the Irish-bred Godolphin homebred daughter of Frankel will cut back to 1 1/16 miles on the inner turf against seven opponents. Luis Saez picks up the mount for Charlie Appleby.

Dolce Vel and Eminent Victor, the top two respective finishers in the July 22 Lake George (G3), are among a quartet of runners for Chad Brown. The multiple Eclipse-winning conditioner will also send out Grade 2 winner and Belmont Oaks third Consumer Spending and Penn Oaks winner Haughty, most recently ninth in the Belmont Oaks.