Spot Plays Aug. 10

August 9, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (3rd) Memphis Cash Queem 6-1
(6th) Discreet Energy, 9-2
Canterbury (4th) Hard Attack, 9-2
(6th) Public Safety, 5-1
Colonial Downs (2nd) Morgan’s Bluff, 3-1
(5th) Eight and Sand, 5-1
Delaware Park (1st) Sunday Swagger, 4-1
(3rd) Prove My Love, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Lily’s Home, 7-2
(3rd) Guana Cay, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) The Angry Man, 6-1
(5th) Gingeronmymind, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Cancan Saree, 7-2
(5th) Fox Rox, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) M. C. Double R, 8-1
(4th) Sibelius, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Island Winter, 7-2
(2nd) I Got Hope, 3-1

