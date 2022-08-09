Spot Plays Aug. 10

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(3rd) Memphis Cash Queem 6-1
|(6th) Discreet Energy, 9-2
|Canterbury
|(4th) Hard Attack, 9-2
|(6th) Public Safety, 5-1
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Morgan’s Bluff, 3-1
|(5th) Eight and Sand, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Sunday Swagger, 4-1
|(3rd) Prove My Love, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Lily’s Home, 7-2
|(3rd) Guana Cay, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) The Angry Man, 6-1
|(5th) Gingeronmymind, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Cancan Saree, 7-2
|(5th) Fox Rox, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) M. C. Double R, 8-1
|(4th) Sibelius, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Island Winter, 7-2
|(2nd) I Got Hope, 3-1
