Spot Plays Aug. 11

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(3rd) Grapnel, 3-1
|(7th) Improbable Story, 8-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Texas Long Bow, 6-1
|(3rd) Let’s Skedaddle, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Rockin Anna Rollin, 5-1
|(4th) Dustwhirl Wonder, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Zio Jo, 5-1
|(3rd) Perfect Ice Storm, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) I Know You Love Me, 5-1
|(5th) Lisa Marie, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Breaking News, 4-1
|(6th) El Rayo, 9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Grand Skylark, 3-1
|(4th) Hot Fudge Warrior, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Belarus, 5-1
|(4th) Straw Into Gold, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Slient Guroo, 3-1
|(5th) Bodacious Miss, 3-1
