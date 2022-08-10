August 10, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 11

August 10, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (3rd) Grapnel, 3-1
(7th) Improbable Story, 8-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Texas Long Bow, 6-1
(3rd) Let’s Skedaddle, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Rockin Anna Rollin, 5-1
(4th) Dustwhirl Wonder, 7-2
Del Mar (2nd) Zio Jo, 5-1
(3rd) Perfect Ice Storm, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) I Know You Love Me, 5-1
(5th) Lisa Marie, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (5th) Breaking News, 4-1
(6th) El Rayo, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) Grand Skylark, 3-1
(4th) Hot Fudge Warrior, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Belarus, 5-1
(4th) Straw Into Gold, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Slient Guroo, 3-1
(5th) Bodacious Miss, 3-1

