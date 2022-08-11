Spot Plays Aug. 12

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(2nd) Lady Belterra, 3-1
|(4th) Kentucky Mist, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Thewitchisgone, 7-2
|(2nd) Super Wildcat, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(5th) Sugar Sugar, 6-1
|(7th) Opry, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Private Connie, 7-2
|(5th) Mr Bingo, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Grainger County, 7-2
|(5th) Gran Slash, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Stimulus Maker, 4-1
|(5th) Made My Wish, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Proud Mule, 7-2
|(6th) Noble Conquest, 4-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Sweet and Macha, 4-1
|(5th) Magical Anna, 7-2
|Santa Rosa
|(2nd) Gemma Royal, 6-1
|(4th) Made the Team, 5-1
|Saratoga
|(4th) Queen of Lies, 7-2
|(5th) I Am the Law, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Give Me My Money, 7-2
|(4th) Bright Devil, 3-1
