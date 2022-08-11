August 11, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 12

August 11, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (2nd) Lady Belterra, 3-1
(4th) Kentucky Mist, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Thewitchisgone, 7-2
(2nd) Super Wildcat, 4-1
Del Mar (5th) Sugar Sugar, 6-1
(7th) Opry, 7-2
Ellis Park (2nd) Private Connie, 7-2
(5th) Mr Bingo, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Grainger County, 7-2
(5th) Gran Slash, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Stimulus Maker, 4-1
(5th) Made My Wish, 3-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Proud Mule, 7-2
(6th) Noble Conquest, 4-1
Penn National (3rd) Sweet and Macha, 4-1
(5th) Magical Anna, 7-2
Santa Rosa (2nd) Gemma Royal, 6-1
(4th) Made the Team, 5-1
Saratoga (4th) Queen of Lies, 7-2
(5th) I Am the Law, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Give Me My Money, 7-2
(4th) Bright Devil, 3-1

