August 12, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 13

August 12, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (4th) Matts Fire N Ice, 9-2
(5th) Sonny Smack, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Torch Carrier, 4-1
(6th) Supersnake, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Baby Got Backspin, 3-1
(3rd) Gulfstream Way, 7-2
Del Mar (2nd) Big Hopes, 3-1
(4th) Shadow Sphinx, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Quantico Creek, 7-2
(5th) Kodama, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Follow Q T R, 6-1
(2nd) Exageradora, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Jackie B Good, 6-1
(6th) Cannon’s Roar, 3-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Princess Kaira, 7-2
(6th) Tizmet, 4-1
Saratoga (3rd) No Payne, 8-1
(5th) Tosconova Beauty, 7-2
Thistledown (4th) Two Eagles, 3-1
(5th) Bode’s Rose, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Starlight Ridge, 4-1
(5th) Whichwaze, 7-2

