Spot Plays Aug. 13

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Matts Fire N Ice, 9-2
|(5th) Sonny Smack, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Torch Carrier, 4-1
|(6th) Supersnake, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Baby Got Backspin, 3-1
|(3rd) Gulfstream Way, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Big Hopes, 3-1
|(4th) Shadow Sphinx, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Quantico Creek, 7-2
|(5th) Kodama, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Follow Q T R, 6-1
|(2nd) Exageradora, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Jackie B Good, 6-1
|(6th) Cannon’s Roar, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Princess Kaira, 7-2
|(6th) Tizmet, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) No Payne, 8-1
|(5th) Tosconova Beauty, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(4th) Two Eagles, 3-1
|(5th) Bode’s Rose, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(4th) Starlight Ridge, 4-1
|(5th) Whichwaze, 7-2
Leave a Reply