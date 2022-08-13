August 13, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 14

August 13, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (3rd) Tonka Warrior, 4-1
    (4th) Zumurudee, 6-1
Del Mar   (3rd) Moose Mitchell, 3-1
    (7th) Reign of Speed, 4-1
Ellis Park   (4th) Quality Star, 6-1
    (9th) Top of the Charts, 4-1
Emerald Downs   (3rd) Lloyds Logic, 3-1
    (10th) Fantastic Dream, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) The Jokes On Me, 9-2
    (5th) Double Tough Tiger, 5-1
Laurel   (1st) Willow Drive, 8-1
    (3rd) Self Amused, 9-2
Monmouth Park   (4th) Two Minutes Apart, 7-2
    (11th) Khopilot, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1ts) Union Brother, 5-1
    (5th) My Wynter Echo, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Shelby To, 7-2
    (7th) Glory Roll, 6-1
Santa Rosa   (8th) Black Caspian, 7-2
    (9th) Mount Pelliar, 3-1
Saratoga   (2nd) Root Cause, 4-1
    (6th) Chocolate Gelato, 3-1
Woodbine   (2nd) Emicrack, 4-1
    (4th) Holyfield, 8-1

