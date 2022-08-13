Spot Plays Aug. 14

|Canterbury
|
|(3rd) Tonka Warrior, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Zumurudee, 6-1
|Del Mar
|
|(3rd) Moose Mitchell, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Reign of Speed, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(4th) Quality Star, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Top of the Charts,
4-1
|Emerald
Downs
|
|(3rd) Lloyds Logic, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Fantastic Dream, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) The Jokes On Me, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Double Tough Tiger,
5-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Willow Drive, 8-1
|
|
|(3rd) Self Amused, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|
|(4th) Two Minutes Apart,
7-2
|
|
|(11th) Khopilot, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1ts) Union Brother, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) My Wynter Echo, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(5th) Shelby To, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Glory Roll, 6-1
|Santa Rosa
|
|(8th) Black Caspian, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Mount Pelliar, 3-1
|Saratoga
|
|(2nd) Root Cause, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Chocolate Gelato, 3-1
|Woodbine
|
|(2nd) Emicrack, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Holyfield, 8-1
