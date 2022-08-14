August 14, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 15

August 14, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (4th) Buy Me Candy, 5-1
    (7th) Elusive Uncaptured, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Risky Woods, 5-1
    (4th) Sweet as Sugar, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Meltdown, 3-1
    (8th) One More Laugh, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (5th) Postino’s Idol, 6-1
    (7th) Sir Saffer, 12-1
Mountaineer   (5th) Birdie Blue, 6-1
    (6th) Templement, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (9th) Larch, 4-1
    (11th) Handsome Stranger, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Pemaquid Pete, 4-1
    (4th) Makes Good Sense, 7-2
Thistledown   (6th) All Star Justice, 7-2
    (8th) Alebrije, 8-1

