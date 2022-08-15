Spot Plays Aug. 16

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Dreamers Belong, 8-1
|(6th) Always Get Revenge, 3-1
|Colonial Downs
|(5th) Scanno, 9-2
|(6th) Market Rumor, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Irie Spice, 10-1
|(4th) Sportini 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Princess Lenny, 6-1
|(8th) Prince of Glory, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Sweet Belen, 8-1
|(6th) Salt Mine, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Richard Hooty, 3-1
|(7th) Gins and Tins, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(7th) Youvesaiditall, 7-2
|(8th) Centsofwander, 3-1
Leave a Reply