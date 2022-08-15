August 15, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 16

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Dreamers Belong, 8-1
    (6th) Always Get Revenge, 3-1
Colonial Downs   (5th) Scanno, 9-2
    (6th) Market Rumor, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Irie Spice, 10-1
    (4th) Sportini 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) Princess Lenny, 6-1
    (8th) Prince of Glory, 9-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Sweet Belen, 8-1
    (6th) Salt Mine, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Richard Hooty, 3-1
    (7th) Gins and Tins, 4-1
Thistledown   (7th) Youvesaiditall, 7-2
    (8th) Centsofwander, 3-1

