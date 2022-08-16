August 16, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 17

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (3rd) My Best Side, 3-1
(4th) Down to Bizzness, 7-2
Canterbury Park (2nd) Ann Alee, 3-1
(6th) Optimal Courage, 3-1
Colonial Downs (2nd) Morgan’s Bluff, 9-2
(4th) Kingpin, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) The Colora Kid, 9-2
(3rd) Grit’n’grind, 9-2
Finger Lakes (1st) Eye’s On You, 7-2
(4th) Forward Motion, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Raceday Attire, 5-1
(4th) Bandido de Amores, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Lady Kim, 4-1
(5th) Love Twenty Six, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Blue Kentucky Girl, 4-1
(3rd) New Hire, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Explosive Humour, 5-1
(6th) Carronade, 3-1
Saratoga (5th) Justifying, 3-1
(6th) Seal Beach, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) Trueamericanbeauty, 7-2
(4th) Ol’ L B, 3-1

