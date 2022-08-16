Spot Plays Aug. 17

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(3rd) My Best Side, 3-1
|(4th) Down to Bizzness, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Ann Alee, 3-1
|(6th) Optimal Courage, 3-1
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Morgan’s Bluff, 9-2
|(4th) Kingpin, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) The Colora Kid, 9-2
|(3rd) Grit’n’grind, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Eye’s On You, 7-2
|(4th) Forward Motion, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Raceday Attire, 5-1
|(4th) Bandido de Amores, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Lady Kim, 4-1
|(5th) Love Twenty Six, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Blue Kentucky Girl, 4-1
|(3rd) New Hire, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Explosive Humour, 5-1
|(6th) Carronade, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(5th) Justifying, 3-1
|(6th) Seal Beach, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Trueamericanbeauty, 7-2
|(4th) Ol’ L B, 3-1
Leave a Reply