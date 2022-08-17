August 17, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 18

August 17, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (1st) Feeling It, 7-2
(6th) Come See About It, 7-2
Canterbury Park (1st) Undertow, 7-2
(2nd) If You Want It, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Jungle Warrior, 3-1
(3rd) Lunar Image, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) Peso, 4-1
(4th) V Bucks, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Do the Honors, 3-1
(5th) Futile, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Skys Image, 4-1
(6th) Vivijo, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Expensive, 9-2
(5th) Backstretchbeauty, 6-1
Saratoga (5th) Clear the Deck, 3-1
(8th) Perceived, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Mr Lightning Boy, 3-1
(3rd) Need to Know Basis, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) Valley Girl, 3-1
(8th) Brienne of Tarth, 5-1

