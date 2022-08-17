Spot Plays Aug. 18

For Thursday
|Belterra
|(1st) Feeling It, 7-2
|(6th) Come See About It, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Undertow, 7-2
|(2nd) If You Want It, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Jungle Warrior, 3-1
|(3rd) Lunar Image, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Peso, 4-1
|(4th) V Bucks, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Do the Honors, 3-1
|(5th) Futile, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Skys Image, 4-1
|(6th) Vivijo, 5-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Expensive, 9-2
|(5th) Backstretchbeauty, 6-1
|Saratoga
|(5th) Clear the Deck, 3-1
|(8th) Perceived, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Mr Lightning Boy, 3-1
|(3rd) Need to Know Basis, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Valley Girl, 3-1
|(8th) Brienne of Tarth, 5-1
