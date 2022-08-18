August 19, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 19

August 18, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (2nd) Unbridled Cause, 3-1
(3rd) Mountain Ghost, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Revolutionary Road, 6-1
(6th) Nice n’ Broad, 9-2
Del Mar (3rd) Cosmo, 3-1
(5th) A Little Bit Crazy, 4-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Solo Album, 3-1
(5th) Sailor’s Chance, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Solair, 3-1
(2nd) Sir Aggravator, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Skeptical, 8-1
(2nd) Jettin Out, 3-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Lonesome Fugitive, 3-1
(6th) Rock the Stars, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) You Must Chill, 3-1
(5th) Marvalous Mike, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Galerio, 3-1
(4th) Outperform, 5-1
Woodbine (1st) We’ve Had Enough, 3-1
(3rd) My Redemption, 5-1

