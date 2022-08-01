August 1, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 2

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (6th) Nice Kaz, 9-2
    (7th) Platinum Mac, 9-2
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Spritzer, 8-1
    (5th) Tiz Nena, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Litterbox, 5-1
    (9th) Highwaytwentyseven, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Dream Streak, 3-1
    (5th) Plus Chic, 8-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Whoops, 3-1
    (6th) Coco Machen, 8-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Muttley, 7-2
    (5th) Kings Highway, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) I Strong, 9-2
    (6th) Clear for Action, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Companys Coming, 5-1
    (5th) Blacktieandtux, 5-1

