Spot Plays Aug. 2

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(6th) Nice Kaz, 9-2
|(7th) Platinum Mac, 9-2
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Spritzer, 8-1
|(5th) Tiz Nena, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Litterbox, 5-1
|(9th) Highwaytwentyseven, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Dream Streak, 3-1
|(5th) Plus Chic, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Whoops, 3-1
|(6th) Coco Machen, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Muttley, 7-2
|(5th) Kings Highway, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) I Strong, 9-2
|(6th) Clear for Action, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Companys Coming, 5-1
|(5th) Blacktieandtux, 5-1
