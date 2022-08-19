August 19, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 20

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (4th) Ship It Red, 9-2
(6th) Signofthecross, 9-2
Charles Town (3rd) It Beast All, 3-1
(7th) Northern Ridge, 7-2
Del Mar (2nd) Queenzy, 4-1
(4th) Fearless Girl, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Car Lady, 4-1
(2nd) Pressing Concern, 4-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Lady Pele, 7-2
(5th) Courageously, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Baker Block, 7-2
(5th) Beast Market, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Dr. Ferber, 3-1
(5th) Arrogates Dream, 7-2
Monmouth Park (3rd) Ridgepointe, 3-1
(4th) Stone in Love, 8-1
Saratoga (4th) My Cara Mia Mine, 3-1
(5th) Coach Petro, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Fearless Angel, 3-1
(4th) Veery, 6-1

