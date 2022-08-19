Spot Plays Aug. 20

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(4th) Ship It Red, 9-2
|(6th) Signofthecross, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) It Beast All, 3-1
|(7th) Northern Ridge, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Queenzy, 4-1
|(4th) Fearless Girl, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Car Lady, 4-1
|(2nd) Pressing Concern, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Lady Pele, 7-2
|(5th) Courageously, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Baker Block, 7-2
|(5th) Beast Market, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Dr. Ferber, 3-1
|(5th) Arrogates Dream, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Ridgepointe, 3-1
|(4th) Stone in Love, 8-1
|Saratoga
|(4th) My Cara Mia Mine, 3-1
|(5th) Coach Petro, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Fearless Angel, 3-1
|(4th) Veery, 6-1
Leave a Reply