August 22, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 22

August 21, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (7th) Early Wager, 9-2
    (8th) Lofty Adjudicator, 7-2
Colonial Downs   (5th) Gleaming Brutality, 9-2
    (6th) Whispurring Kitten, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Boo Ba La, 4-1
    (6th) North Coast, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Split the Wickets, 5-1
    (6th) Bonnie Bill, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (4th) Aristocratic, 3-1
    (6th) I Love Jaxson, 9-2
Mountaineer   (6th) Can She Scoot, 12-1
    (7th) Castle Review, 10-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Bruno Barber Girl, 4-1
    (12th) Too Boss, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Palace Guard, 9-2
    (10th) Lode of Blarney, 12-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Slippery When Wet, 8-1
    (6th) Double Crown, 8-1
Thistledown   (4th) Afleet O Me, 7-2
    (8th) Kissthecross, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs