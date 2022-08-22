August 22, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 23

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (4th) Corruze, 6-1
    (8th) Queen Tapiture, 3-1
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Palm Reader, 7-2
    (6th) Cause a Stir, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) Richie Goes Global, 6-1
    (7th) Cool Quartet, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Popster, 6-1
    (5th) Signature Street, 3-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Nice Star, 10-1
    (7th) Miss Nuckols, 3-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Santafe Express, 9-2
    (2nd) Grazely, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Vaccina, 7-2
    (8th) Lucky Nineteen, 3-1
Thistledown   (5th) Cant Buy Cool, 3-1
    (8th) Deb’s All Out, 7-2

