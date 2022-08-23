August 23, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 24

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (3rd) Sweet as Merrie,
(5th) Guilder, 9-2
Canterbury Park (2nd) Bibleman, 9-2
(5th) The Green Crusader, 4-1
Colonial Downs (3rd) Mint Game, 7-2
(5th) Stimulus Maker, 7-2
Delaware Park (5th) Culdee, 7-2
(7th) Vodkatini, 5-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) A Dab Will Do, 5-1
(5th) Our Man Mike, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Dash of Simplicity, 7-2
(2nd) Torin, 5-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Show Me the Best, 5-1
(4th) Ayy Ladies, 9-2
Parx (3rd) Awesomenewyear, 7-2
(4th) Rockin Freebee, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Rose Valley, 4-1
(6th) Nimble Beast, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Don’t Make Me Beg, 7-2
(6th) Runaway Breeze, 4-1
Saratoga (4th) Zen Master, 3-1
(6th) King Angelo, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Denny M, 3-1
(5th) Smash, 3-1

