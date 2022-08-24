August 24, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 25

August 24, 2022 Brisnet Staff Racing News 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) Gray Hope, 9-2
    (7th) Thejigisup, 5-1
Canterbury   (4th) Lapis Lazuli, 3-1
    (5th) Calibrate, 3-1
Charles Town   (7th) My Juba, 8-1
    (8th) Better Boogie, 3-1
Del Mar   (3rd) Wicca Wisdom, 6-1
    (6th) Inch, 7-2
Delaware Park   (1st) Saltwater Gypsy, 4-1
    (5th) Steady John, 8-1
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Hope for Change, 8-1
    (7th) Real City Speed, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Prince Shim, 3-1
    (6th) Hitchpin, 7-2
Penn National   (2nd) Davidic Line, 9-2
    (7th) Valentina’s Cupid, 9-2
Saratoga   (6th) Light Stars, 7-2
    (10th) Spettro, 6-1
Thistledown   (1st) Hitch City, 3-1
    (6th) General Winston, 4-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Raise a Profit, 6-1
    (5th) Honey Won’t, 6-1

