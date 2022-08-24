Spot Plays Aug. 25

|Belterra Park
|
|(3rd) Gray Hope, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Thejigisup, 5-1
|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Lapis Lazuli, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Calibrate, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(7th) My Juba, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Better Boogie, 3-1
|Del Mar
|
|(3rd) Wicca Wisdom, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Inch, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(1st) Saltwater Gypsy, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Steady John, 8-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(2nd) Hope for Change, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Real City Speed, 4-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(1st) Prince Shim, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Hitchpin, 7-2
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Davidic Line, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Valentina’s Cupid,
9-2
|Saratoga
|
|(6th) Light Stars, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Spettro, 6-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Hitch City, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) General Winston, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(3rd) Raise a Profit, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Honey Won’t, 6-1
