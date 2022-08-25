Spot Plays Aug. 26

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Celestial Orb, 9-2
|(6th) Farzin. 9-2
|Charles Town
|(9th) Alottahope, 4-1
|(11th) Free Like a Girl, 6-1
|Del Mar
|(5th) Annie Graham, 7-2
|(7th) Silver Lightening, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(6th) Luckbealadytonight, 8-1
|(8th) Pay the Kid, 6-1
|Ellis Park
|(4th) On a Spree, 7-2
|(8th) Britain’s Kitten, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Made the Team, 6-1
|(6th) Team Concept, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Seize the Hay, 7-2
|(8th) April Mist, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Foolish Heart, 9-2
|(4th) Mining Chrome, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Gandi, 9-2
|(6th) Same Moon, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Good Scout, 8-1
|(9th) Naughty Lottie, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Smoothee Lee, 4-1
|(8th) Prado’s Priority, 8-1
|Saratoga
|(6th) Trinity Titoli, 12-1
|(8th) Make Mischief, 9-2
|Timonium
|(4th) Sweet Talia, 3-1
|(6th) Divine Fashion, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Action Point, 7-2
|(5th) Gendragon, 3-1
