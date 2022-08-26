August 27, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 27

August 26, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (1st) Owen’s Pleasure, 7-2
    (4th) Tony’s Tapit, 7-2
Charles Town   (5th) Cape Lookout, 5-1
    (8th) Rocket’s Castle, 9-2
Del Mar   (4th) Montana, 6-1
    (7th) Lexington Humor, 5-1
Delaware Park   (5th) Blue Kentucky Girl, 4-1
    (7th) Lisa Marie, 5-1
Ellis Park   (1st) Carlin Clan, 5-1
    (7th) Honey Run, 6-1
Emerald Downs   (3rd) Good Old Faithful, 3-1
    (4th) Fly Robyn Fly, 7-2
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) Rebecca G, 3-1
    (6th) Snowball, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Party Spirit, 4-1
    (8th) Myfavoritedaughter, 5-1
Gulfstream Park   (6th) Sea Trident, 3-1
    (9th) Our Fantasy, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) Evey’s Candy, 5-1
    (7th) No Salt, 8-1
Prairie Meadows   (9th) Mister Sharpie, 5-1
    (10th) Ships On Fire, 7-2
Remington Park   (1st) Cost Average, 6-1
    (2nd) Unthrottled, 4-1
Saratoga   (3rd) On the Hill, 3-1
    (13th) Pamac, 3-1
Woodbine   (4th) Imagery, 3-1
    (6th) Bedazzle Me, 7-2

